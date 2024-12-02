Zuppler and LevelUp team up for restaurant mobile apps

Zuppler and LevelUp service approximately 18,000 restaurants and around 2 million customers combined. Zuppler creates an enhanced online ordering experience for restaurants, while LevelUp enables mobile payments. Mobile payments combined with online ordering are set to enable customers to order and pay from anywhere, while restaurant owners can track everything in between. Restaurants can also reward their customers with targeted loyalty programs regardless of whether they order in-store, in-app or online.

Boloco and Protein Bar, two restaurants with locations across the country, have already launched apps featuring mobile payments and online ordering from the LevelUp/Zuppler partnership.

Initially founded in 2009, Zuppler is a mobile and web-based food ordering platform. The company provides white labeled technology with customizations for clients around the world. Zuppler has partnered with the Dallas Cowboys, Choice Hotels, Protein Bar, Boloco, Lifetime Fitness and others. Industries include, but are not limited to, hospitality, restaurant technology, digital publishing and catering.

LevelUp is an open mobile payments network in the US. Consumers use their LevelUp account to pay with their smart device or web browser. LevelUp is backed by Google Ventures, Balderton Capital, Continental Investors, Highland Capital, Transmedia Capital and T-Venture, the venture arm of Deutsche-Telekom.

In recent news, LevelUp has partnered with online food delivery service provider Foodler.