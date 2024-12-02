Ztar Mobile inks reseller deal with CorFire for mobile payment services

Under the agreement, CorFire’s technology is set to enable Ztar to distribute and manage payment credentials and applications in NFC-enabled smart devices while providing their customers with NFC and non-NFC barcode-based mobile payment features including value-added offers, mobile gifting, closed-loop payments, and virtual loyalty cards. With these services, merchants are set to be able to distribute retail offers, coupons, and streamline gifting or stored value accounts to smart devices. It is also set to enable features that anticipate consumer usage of mcommerce services.

Ztar Mobile provides mobile solutions that enable clients to deliver private branded wireless services to their customers. Ztar Mobile provides an outsourced solution, from airtime to service creation, billing and customer care.

CorFire offers mobile technology platforms to financial institutions, mobile network operators (MNOs), payment processors, card issuers and retailers. Its three core technology offerings include its TSM platform, a mobile wallet offering and a suite of mobile marketing services.

In recent news, US mobile operator AT&T has unveiled that is set to use technology from CorFire to power NFC Connect, a platform that will enable it to provide a range of NFC services outside of the Isis mobile commerce venture it co-owns with Verizon and T-Mobile.