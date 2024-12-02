Zooz raises USD 12 mln in funding round

According to Oren Levy, Zooz CEO and co-founder, the company is focused on allowing enterprise clients to integrate Zooz solutions into existing billing and customer relationship software.

Access Industries and Camp One Ventures participated in the funding round alongside Blumberg Capital and previous investors, including XSeed Capital, lool ventures and Rhodium.

Founded in 2010, Zooz started out as a mobile payments system, but later added a more comprehensive set of tools, including a web service.