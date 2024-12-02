Zooz partners Nodus to provide alternative payment types to customers

The partnership will integrate Nodus` ecommerce EBPP, CRM & ERP payment solutions with Zooz`s platform, allowing for alternative payment types to over 40 international acquirers and banks. The integration will bolster the Nodus solution by adding global payment acceptance and alternative payment types in various countries.

Global commerce, relying on a single payments provider, can lead to steep international credit card fees and inflated decline rates. The Zooz platform connects merchants to multiple financial and technological entities and payment methods, and Smart Routing™ each payment to the most appropriate provider for that transaction.