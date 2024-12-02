Zooz launches UK office

The office will be headed by Nathan Jackson, who joins Zooz as Vice President Business Development for the European region with over 25 years of experience in payment processing and technology.

Jackson formerly served as managing director of Interactive Transactions, a UK-based payments consulting practice. He has also held senior leadership roles with Bottomline Technologies, Chase Paymentech and CyberSource, assisting retail brands, financial institutions and technology vendors in implementing and deploying payments processing solutions. Jackson is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a frequent speaker on payments-related topics.

Zooz provides a payments platform designed to enable merchants to enhance their payments solutions. Zooz’s Smart Routing solution connects retailers to multiple acquirers and payment methods.