Zooppa partners Transpay to power its filmmaker community with e-payments

Transpay’s network will enable near-instant payouts for Zooppa’s global pool of directors, producers, writers and cinematographers, who are now able to get paid through direct bank deposits or cash pickup at any of Transpay’s 200,000 payment points worldwide.

As Transpay enhances the experience of the Zooppa community by offering more flexible payment options, Zooppa is putting Transpay in touch with filmmakers to produce video content for Transpay’s client base of travel and crowdsourcing businesses.

In the near future, the companies will be able to integrate their technologies and provide training for Zooppa’s accounting team. Almost immediately, community members on the Zooppa platform will be receiving payments in local currency, directly to their bank account without non-transparent fees, such as landing fees and activation fees.