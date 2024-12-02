zooplus selects Wirecard for online payment acceptance

As part of the alliance, zooplus will use Wirecard’s online payment solutions. Wirecard is a principal member of Visa and MasterCard, as well as having acquiring licence agreements with JCB, American Express, Discover/Diners, UnionPay and UATP. The payment specialist supports all sales channels with payment acceptance for credit cards.

zooplus was established in 1999 and is an online retailer for domestic pet supplies in Europe. The zooplus business model has already been successfully introduced in 24 European countries.

