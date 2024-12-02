Zoho Books integrates Square for payment capabilities

Square helps businesses accept credit cards. With the addition of Zoho Books, Square sellers can now record their business transactions into their accounting system. This integration allows business owners to fetch their Square transactions into Zoho Books.

Zoho is a suite of online productivity, collaboration and business applications for businesses of all sizes. Over ten million users rely on Zoho apps. Zoho’s productivity and collaboration applications include e-mail hosting, document management, office suite, project management and more alongside a host of business applications ranging from CRM and campaign management to customer support and accounting.