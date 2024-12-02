Znap to provide cashless solutions at Sound City festival

With this partnership, up to 15,000 festival goers per day at this years Liverpool Sound City, a UKs festival of new music, film and creative technology, are set to use cashless mobile payments solution through Znap.

Ticketholders can download the ZNAP app and pair it with their NFC festival wristband, which will provide them with access to the venues and service at the bars - where they can pay by tapping the NFC wristband on the ZNAP reader.

People are required to download ZNAP from the Google Play or Apple App Store and register, link their credit or debit card details (Visa & MasterCard only) and pair their ZNAP account with the wristband they will receive when they arrive.

In recent news, WorldPay, a global provider of payment processing, risk and alternative payments solutions, and ZNAP have entered a global partnership which will enable multi-channel commerce for new and existing businesses.