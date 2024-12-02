Zimbabwes Telecel launches Telecash mobile money service

Telecash runs on the USSD platform and has been integrated on the Zimswitch platform, which operationally interlinks all banks in Zimbabwe.

Telecel Zimbabwe is a mobile phone network in Zimbabwe, with approximately 2,500,000 active subscribers. It is jointly owned by Telecel Globe and the Empowerment Corporation. Telecel Globe is a subsidiary of Orascom Telecom Company, an international telecommunications company with interests in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and North America. The Empowerment Corporation is a Zimbabwean consortium made up of a number of Zimbabwean companies.