Zimbabwe: Telecel teams up with TelOne for m-payment solution

Under the terms of the agreement, telecash subscribers are enabled to pay their phone bills using their mobile phone.

Telecash is the mobile money service launched by Telecel.

Customers are required to dial a specific number to access the telecash menu, select the ‘pay bill’ option and then select Tel One. They will be asked to enter their telephone account number and the amount to be paid.

As with all telecash transactions, they will be asked to enter their telecash personal identification number (PIN) during the transaction to confirm their identity as the holder of the telecash account connected with their mobile phone.

Once the payment has been made, the subscriber will receive a transaction ID that can be quoted, like a receipt number, in the event of any query.

In January 2014, Telecel launched its own mobile money transfer Telecash.