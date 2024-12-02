Zimbabwe taxes mobile money transactions

According to online media outlet mobilepaymentstoday.com, the government tax introduction comes after a dispute between Zimbabwes banks and EcoCash, a mobile money service with 3 million customers that is operated by telecom operator Econet Wireless. Econet had allegedly refused to open Ecocash for integration with the banking system in Zimbabwe, which had led to the banks asking Zimbawes Central Bank to create regulation for an open playing field.

In September 2013, start-up payments provider Pay4App rolled out an API to allow other Zimbabwe-based start-ups to accept online payments using EcoCash mobile money transfer platform.