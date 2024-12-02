Zimbabwe: customers are more into online payments as cash shortages prolong

Although the total value of transactions processed through the National Payment System (NPS) declined by 7.15%, to reach on 9 January 2015, at USD 1 billion, transactions processed through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system amounted to USD 825 million.

As such, RTGS payments overtake the NPS, eith 81.9% of the total value of transactions processed through the system. Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) and cheque transactions, accounted for 8.5%, 6.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

