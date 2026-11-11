UK-based consumer payments company Zilch has agreed a further GBP 165 million in borrowing capacity in a deal led by Deutsche Bank. The agreement takes Zilch's total securitisation and corporate debt facilities to almost GBP 400 million and increases its annual lending capacity to GBP 6 billion. Zilch has more than five million customers.

Funding capacity for lending growth

Philip Belamant, Co-founder and CEO of Zilch, said access to efficient funding is a key factor for success as the company continues to grow. He added that the expanded facilities give Zilch greater capacity to support customers and capture more of their day-to-day transactions. Deutsche Bank also manages Zilch's securitisation programme, which it expanded as part of the company's USD 175 million fundraising in November 2025.

Zilch offers a digital Visa debit card with rewards of up to 5% of spending, and customers can switch to credit within the same app to spread repayments interest-free over six weeks or three months. In August 2026, the company launched Pay Monthly, which allows eligible customers to spread larger purchases over longer periods. It obtained a payments services licence from the Financial Conduct Authority in December 2025.

Preparing for a potential listing

Zilch is reportedly preparing for a stock market listing, which could take place as early as 2027, and is in the process of selecting investment banks. The company was valued at around USD 2 billion in its last funding round. Zilch has recorded two consecutive quarters of adjusted pre-tax profit, and says it has saved customers more than GBP 750 million in fees and interest since its founding in 2019.

Belamant has taken part in discussions with regulators and policymakers on reforms to the UK's listing regime, and has previously said Zilch could list outside the UK without measures to encourage retail investors to buy and hold UK shares. Zilch's investors include eBay, Goldman Sachs, and Ventura Capital, and the company funds its lending through a combination of securitisation and corporate debt facilities.