Zara launches ecommerce shopping platform in India

The retailer’s articles can now be bought online on its website and mobile application throughout India. Zara will offer all its articles that the brand currently offers in the store and at the same price, a company spokesperson told PTI. The customers will also get an option to either pick up their orders from the store of their choice or can also get it home delivered.

Home delivery in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad will be done in 2 to 4 days, while it could take 5 to 8 working days to deliver products in the rest of the country.

Zara’s ecommerce platform will accept several payment methods, including Paytm and PayPal, as well as major credit cards.

Going online is a part of the company’s expansion plans of the integrated offline-online store model across the globe where parent company Inditex Group does business.