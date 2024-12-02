ZapZap joins forces with Payzone

Under the terms of the agreement, ZapZap Mobile Wallet is set to use Payzones consumer payments acceptance network to enable pay-as-you-go mobile users to top up their phones wherever they are in a cashless way.

The ZapZap Mobile Wallet is a full-utility mobile wallet available on Android, iOS and Windows Phone. Users download the wallet and verify their details, before loading funds into the wallet via, Ukash vouchers, their bank account or a credit or debit card. Once the funds have been loaded, users can make payments to other ZapZap users or buy mobile airtime amongst other services soon to be available. They can also use the virtual MasterCard prepaid debit card to purchase items online and order a physical MasterCard prepaid debit card to purchase goods and services at retail points-of-sale (POS) or withdraw funds from an ATM.

Payzone delivers payment solutions for the retail, hotel- and restaurant industries. Clients include everybody from large chains and the smaller corner store.

