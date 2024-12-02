Zapper teams up with Alipay for mobile payments

Alipay users simply scan a Zapper QR code at any Zapper merchant with the Alipay app, confirm the settlement amount and authorise payment.

In this regard, the foreign customer’s payment journey is similar to that experienced by users of the Zapper app.

Zapper said the latest partnership is in line with its plan to diversify its service range with targeted verticals including those in hospitality, retail, bills, ecommerce, donations, parking, fuel and convenience.