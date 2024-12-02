Zapper partners WoraPay to enable users order ahead in UK

The average UK consumer spends more than 18 hours a year stuck in queues (Visa Europe) and therefore this new order ahead capability will allow Zapper users to squeeze more into their coffee break and venues to increase efficiency and footfall, especially when combined with Zapper’s in-app loyalty cards.

In just a few months, WoraPay’s technology has saved 5,000 employees over 1,400 hours which would have otherwise been spent queuing. It has also demonstrated its ability to increase revenues for the retailer, with uplifts in excess of 5%, whilst achieving over 20% of all drink orders taken for the catering company within each building at peak times, according to the WoraPay’s representatives. Excitingly, Zapper already has a pipeline of customers with its first pilot due to go live in South West London in early January 2017.

Zapper’s simple solution currently enables users to scan a unique QR code to instantly upload their bill straight to their smartphone for fast and secure payments. Users can also redeem vouchers, gain loyalty rewards and leave feedback, all effortlessly carried out within the app.

The WoraPay partnership means Zapper users will be able to search the app, access an interactive menu, order their item and then pay whilst automatically gaining vouchers and loyalty points. Consumers receive an in-app follow up notification when their item is ready for collection.