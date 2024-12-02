Zapper and MYPOS in strategic deal

Under the agreement, restaurants using the MYPOS payment system are set to be able to use the Zapper for restaurants service for their venues. This prints a QR code on bills, which customers can then use their Zapper app to scan and pay their bills. The diner can add a tip or split the bill. Zapper then captures customers details, enabling restaurants to build a community and provide targeted offers and promotions.

The Zapper app can be downloaded on Android and iOS phones and it works using the smartphone camera to scan QR codes on-screen and in print.

Zapper.com is a mobile technology company focused on the use of QR codes, billing and mobile payment solutions for businesses in the UK, targeting small and large businesses.

MYPOS develops point-of-sale (POS) applications for the hospitality and retail industries.