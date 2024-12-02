Zapper adds PayPal`s One Touch technology

The partnership will provide customers with an alternative payment option to pay their bill using PayPal’s new One Touch technology.

Zapper technology prints a unique QR code on the bill, which diners can instantly scan using the app to promptly complete their payment without having to wait for a card terminal. The diner can then add a tip or split the bill as desired followed by a rate and review option.

The solution also captures insights about its customers with each transaction. This data allows restaurants to build a personalised community and provide targeted alerts and offers to reward loyalty, thus encouraging multiple uses with the app.