Zambia: ZRA to pilot e-payment tax system

Mr Msiska has said that the move is aimed at fast-tracking the process of paying for goods imported and exported out of the country allowing business enterprises to discharge their obligations promptly, times.co.zm reports. ZRA official has claimed that the e-payments pilot is developed in conjunction with commercial banks and helps serve taxpayers with teh process of payment and, thus, make tax collection more efficient.

Mr Msiska said the agency’s partnership with the banks allowed clients to transact for imports and exports through teller interface, (Automated Teller Machines (ATM’s) of the internet). He said the initiative would enable clients internet connectivity when paying their taxes.

Finance bank managing director and chief executive officer Barkat Ali said the introduction of e-payment platforms was an important milestone for the financial sector in Zambia, because customs electronic payment system enables importers and exporters direct access to their customs assessment information, as well as allowing taxpayers to make payments anytime through Finance bank’s website. Mr Ali said the electronic movement of funds and information would provide more ease and accessibility to ZRA services for tax payers in real time.