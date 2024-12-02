Zalando to open new tech hub to improve the digital experience

Zalando will open the new hub at the beginning of 2018 and plans to create more than 50 jobs. The institution will employ mainly software engineers, product managers and UX designers. The main objective is to work on products and features that will create a unique and improved digital experience of the fashion store.

Zalando’s existing overseas tech hubs are in Dublin and Helskinki. The focus of operations in Ireland is deep data science and engineering research, involving research and development around how to build a real-time insight platform around fashion. In Finland, the tech team works on cornerstone areas including personalisation and components that influence social fashion.