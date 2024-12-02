Zalando partners DHL to deliver items purchased to customers

PaketButler is a fireproof bag that is placed outside the customer’s house and can be accessed by the delivery man. He can place the ordered product there as well as collect the items returned by the customer.

The consumer places an order at the Zalando online store. DHL informs the customer when the package is ready to be delivered. Then, the customer attaches the parcel container to the doorstep with a security belt. Then the DHL courier opens the container and places the packet inside. The bag has an integrated NFC sensor so that nobody else but the customer and the delivery man can open it. The customer takes the PaketButler container inside the house and receives the package. The parcel container can then be folded so that it does not need a lot of space and can be kept in a flat.

Via the PaketButler, the customer can also deliver a return. He only needs to place the package inside the container, place it outside the door, and put a “return” label on. Then he can notify DHL that the courier can pick up the parcel.

After the pilot phase in Berlin, Germany up to April 2015, the usage of PaketButlers will cease and Zalando will gather customer’s opinions on the service. If the feedback were positive, the company might include this form of delivery in its offer.