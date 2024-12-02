Zalando partners Cortexica to implement photo recognition feature

Via the app, consumers upload a photo they take with their handset and can search an inventory of thousands of items to find a similar product.

Cortexica representatives, cited by the source, have stated that Zalando is the first retailer to use its image recognition software which is a mobile app. The app, called findSimilar, enables customers to shop wherever they are.

Cortexica Vision Systems is a developer of image recognition and visual search technology.

