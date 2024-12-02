Zalando partners Adidas to offer free instant deliveries

Zalando’s pilot scheme with Adidas in Berlin will make it the first major dedicated online retailer to tap into the inventory held in brands’ own shops, themalaymailonline.com reports.

The new service will initially be free. The company didn’t disclose the cost of the pilot but it plans to invest EUR 200 million in 2016 on technology and logistics.

The benefits for Adidas of the partnership with Zalando, Ohlmeyer said, are that it will be able to deal better with peaks in demand.