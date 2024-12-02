Zalando Lounge enters the UK market

It offers UK customers discounts up to 75% on over 2,500 products and lifestyle labels, on products ranging from shoes and apparel to accessories, sports equipment and lingerie.

Zalando Lounge has millions of registered users across Germany, Austria, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland, providing its users with 3 to 5 new limited promotions on a daily basis.

Martin Rost, VP Zalando Lounge informs that Zalando offers a 100-day return policy with free delivery and returns.

Robert Schütze, Country Manager Zalando has informed that the company was first launched in Germany in 2010.

Zalando customers can access Zalando Lounge using their Zalando user account, or can register free-of-charge.

Zalando Lounge, like the Zalando e-store, is developed by Zalando’s IT team which comprises more than 500 IT experts.

Zalando is a Europe-ranged online retailer for shoes and fashion which collaborates with over 1,500 international brands.