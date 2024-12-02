Zalando focuses on South Germany, Switzerland and France

The fulfillment center will be located in Lahr, Baden Württemberg, evigo.com reports. The investment will improve Zalando’s customer service in South Germany, Switzerland and France.

Zalandos new construction will be its fourth self-operating logistics center in Germany. The company will partner with Goodman, the developer, investor and manager of the site, to build a property of 130,000 sq m. This will allow Zalando to serve customers in Southern Germany, Switzerland and France with faster deliveries, and to meet the further increasing demand for ecommerce.

As with the first two self-operated logistics centers in Erfurt and Mönchengladbach, Zalando will collaborate with logistics property group Goodman on the development of the new site in Lahr. Jordan Corynen, Regional Director DACH at Goodman, said that the Lahr center will enable increased collaboration with Zalando.