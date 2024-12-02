Zalando announces initial public offering

The statement announces the sale of between 10% and 11% of the company in the offering, while the exact amount of money to be required is unclear.

All existing shareholders of Zalando will remain invested and will not sell any shares as part of the offering, whereby currently the largest 5 shareholders are Investment AB Kinnevik (36%), Global Founders (17%), Anders Holch Povlsen (10%), DST Europe (8%) and Holtzbrinck Ventures (8%).