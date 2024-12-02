Zain teams Bank of Khartoum for mobile financial service in Sudan

The service allows mobile phone users to complete financial transactions and operations through this service, including money transfers and purchasing different services such as paying bills and ATM services without the need of opening a bank account.

This service is only available for Zain subscribers; it doesn’t require an internet connection nor a specific type of mobile phone.

Also, this service is available in 1500 sale point geographically distributed around the country. There are no specific transfer boundaries, however no more than 2000 SDG (nearly 351 USD) can be sent in one operation, and the operation can be repeated various times on the same day.