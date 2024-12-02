Yoyo Wallet integrates with Starling Bank

As a part of the agreement, Yoyo will use Starling’s Open Banking-compliant API to allow customers link the Starling bank account to the Yoyo Wallet. Whenever paying at one of Yoyo’s retail partners using the Starling Bank card, users automatically collect any loyalty points on offer.

In order to link the Starling Bank account to the Yoyo account, users need to open the Yoyo app and scan the Starling card using the phone’s camera. When using the card at Yoyo-accepting merchants, users earn retailer-specific loyalty points, which can be exchanged for rewards, discounts and offers.