Yoyo raises USD 5 mln in funding

Yoyo’s platform enables buying of goods via smartphone. Yoyo is a mobile payment and loyalty app, which people can use to pay for food and drinks in outlets across campus without the requirement of cards or cash. Customers are enabled to top-up and pay by scanning the barcode on the app at the till point.

This latest round brings their total funding to USD 6.2 million.

This latest round of funding will be used to support Yoyo’s expansion over the next 12 months, first in the UK, and then the US and European markets.

In September 2013, Yoyo raised USD 1.2 million for developing the mobile payment technology and loyalty platform.