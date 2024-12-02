Yoyo puts out transactions volume at Money2020, Las Vegas

Yoyo is also expected to reach 2 million transactions a month before the new year.

Yoyo also revealed it had hit more than 700,000 users, with over 370,000 monthly active users, a 75% increase in just six months.

Yoyo has continued to expand beyond the education and corporate catering sectors to move onto the high street, working with major retailers including Planet Organic and Harris + Hoole, as well as the UK’s third-largest coffee shop chain, Caffè Nero.

Yoyo’s share of total payment volume at high street chains has constantly grown, with its app now typically powering between 10% and 22% share of overall transactions.

Yoyo is more than a payment method because it creates a personalised interaction with customers, which is something of seminal importance for retail sector.