Youzu selects Worldpay for gaming online payment processing

Worldpay will provide a suite of payment processing products alongside consultancy on gaming specific payment trends and preferences in new markets, helping Youzu balance its risk and acceptance rate as it expands internationally.

Youzu is currently focusing on increasing its presence in the US, Canada, France and Japan. It is using Worldpay’s gateway, acquiring, treasury and FX, risk management and alternative payment methods products.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

In recent news, Worldpay, a global provider of payments technology has entered an agreement to acquire SecureNet Payment Systems.