Youtap to streamline mobile payments in Africa and Asia with QR codes

The solution enables customer-initiated or merchant-initiated QR code payments for smartphones and smart point-of-sale devices, and conforms to the BharatQR industry standard developed by Bharat, Mastercard and Visa. It gives users the ability to download Youtap’s Merchant App, self-register, and start accepting mobile money payments. As well, any subscriber with a smartphone can download the Youtap Pay App and start making payments. Merchants who do not own a smartphone can be provided a printed QR code to accept mobile money.

Moreover, the QR code solution enables a full range of mobile money transactions, including cash-in and cash-out transactions, airtime top-ups, bill payments and in-store payments. QR codes can also be used to return change when a customer uses cash.