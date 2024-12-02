YouGov: UK shoppers find ecommerce impeded by varying issues

42% complained of deliveries being delayed, while 36% said that they had missed the opportunity to take delivery of items because they were out of the house, according to a new study conducted by YouGov on behalf of JDA and Centiro, shopsafe.co.uk reports.

A fifth of those questioned said that they had even received an item which did not fit the description of the product they had ordered, while a quarter claimed that items had arrived in a damaged state, according to another study conducted by Business Reporter, the source cites.

Most people believe that when a delivery goes wrong, retailers should be held accountable. This means that even if the delivery firm is at fault, the brand of the initial seller gets damaged.