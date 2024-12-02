Yodo signs letter of intent with WOCCU to launch mobile payments services

Yodo is a Canadian provider of cash based mobile payments and has recently entered into a letter of intent with Disney Interactive to use YodoPay for online purchases of digital goods. YodoPay intends to bridge real work in retail cash payments to ecommerce or e-cash payments and to reach the millions of users worldwide who have mobiles but still do not have a credit card or even a bank account. Yodopay works on any phone Android, iOS or even J2ME handsets.

Users can self-register and self-fund Yodo accounts using cash at any registered Yodo Merchant. Yodo partners with and is integrated into numerous Android POS applications such as Yodopos app, SmarttouchPOS, Countr POS, Pozool or Tabshop all available on the Google Play Store. Collectively these POS application are already being used in hundreds of merchants around the globe. This payment process has been designed with real time FX provisions and an ability to share purchasing power at home or abroad.

For example, linking to a childs own mobile account to provide allowances and/or to an overseas recipient to provide non-profit remittances without any bank intermediary. The company also provides for targeted content delivery to in-retail shoppers via Y-Beacon. User apps are available on both Androids Play Store and Apples app store for free download in English, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, and other languages.