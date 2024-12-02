Yes Bank strikes deal with Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions

The bank will power the payment solutions for Smartbox network of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals. Smartbox has already launched 12 terminals which have been installed at primary metro stations and business centers in the Delhi NCR region. This network is expected to be expanded to over 1,000 locations covering 8 major cities in India by the end of 2016.

Yes Bank is a new age private sector bank. The bank offers a variety of client-focused corporate banking services, including working capital finance, specialised corporate finance, trade and transactional services, treasury risk management services, investment banking solutions etc.