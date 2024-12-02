Yes Bank rolls out its own mobile wallet Yes Pay

Among mobile recharge and bill payment, Yes Pay features functionalities that allow both users and non users to send and receive money, which enables a Yes Bank customer to request for funds transfer from a customer who might not be a Yes Pay wallet user.

More than that, Yes Bank has reported a rise of aprox. 32% in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 as compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by aprox. 25% for the quarter under review.