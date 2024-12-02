YellowPepper takes further steps to roll out Yepex

The company, YellowPepper, is set to expand its existing reach through a number of new partnerships in Latin Americas top markets including Mexico and Colombia.

The Yepex platform enables customers to make online payments via the smartphone and offers the possibility for integration with loyalty and rewards programs.

YellowPeppers recent collaborations to launch Yepex started in Mexico where they have partnered with Eglobal, a Mexican electronic payment processor. Furthermore, in Colombia, YellowPepper has an ongoing partnership with CredibanCo, a payments network, and, together, will be launching Yepex in the country in early December 2014.

Yepex uses tokenization therefore it does not require merchants or customers to have portals with NFC technology on their smartphone devices to adopt mobile payments.

Currently, YellowPepper enables over five million customers to execute over 30 million transactions per month.

In December 2013, Cachet Financial Solutions, a provider of remote deposit capture (RDC) services, entered a partnership with YellowPepper to provide mobile remote deposit capture services for the latter’s YEPEX mobile banking network.