YellowPepper boosts expansion in Latin America

YellowPepper continues to partner with institutions to provide mobile payment services to consumers. Recently, the company announced agreements with Banco Colpatria and Banco Corpbanca’s mobile wallets.

YellowPepper is also extending its existing partnership with Bancoomeva, providing them with a complete mobile banking application along with the mobile payment functionality.

In addition, YellowPepper’s partnership with Banco Davivienda allows the retail bank to instantly issue digital Davivienda credit cards in sixteen Apple stores throughout Colombia. Within the first six weeks of launch, Davivienda and YellowPepper had already processed more than USD 6 million.

According to the company, these mobile payment solutions partnerships complement existing efforts with Colombia’s Grupo Aval, Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas and Banco Popular. YellowPepper has enjoyed significant growth in key Latin American markets, including Mexico and Ecuador in addition to Colombia.