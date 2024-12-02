Yappn rolls out multi-language e-commerce platform for ecommerce companies

The service covers the entire transactional experience, from pre-sales marketing and brand messaging, to ecommerce search and shopping cart checkout and post-sales support. The transactional steps are made in the customer’s native language.

Companies like Yeah Nice, Ethika, Rocksmith, Wu-Tang Clan, and Ezekiel are already using Yappns new ecommerce service which is embedded in their existing online sales platforms.

75% of consumers claim they prefer buying products in their native language, according to a recent study. While 73% of the worlds online population is non-native speaker of English, the demand for language services technology continues to climb alongside a 19% increase in international ecommerce sales.

