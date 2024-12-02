Yapital, VeriFone partner to enable payment via smartphone

Following the agreement, Yapital is available on payment terminal solutions from VeriFone.

With the integration of Yapital in the VeriFone H5000 terminal software (other terminals are set to follow later in 2014), retailers and merchants can enable their customers to pay with their smartphones by scanning a QR code displayed at the terminal. As the software supports terminals connected to cash registers as well as stand-alone terminals, this integration opens up the Yapital way of payment to retailers of any size.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.

In recent news, VeriFone Mobile Money and Airtel Africa, part of the Bharti Airtel Group, have reached an agreement to offer VeriFone Mobile Moneys merchant enablement applications for mobile Tap n Pay across their 17 operating companies in Africa.