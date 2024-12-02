Yapital to shut down mobile payments service

The service will remain active as an e-money institution for the B2B market.

Launched in 2011, Yapital used features such as QR codes to let people make in-store and online payments. Additionally, Yapital users could pay bills with their mobile phones. However, neither of these features proved to be much of a success, despite the promising start.

Otto Group identifies the culprit of Yapital’s failure in the form of a very competitive market, especially over the past 24 months. In addition, the company blames the slow consumer adoption, studies indicating that there are currently only 200.000 users in Germany.