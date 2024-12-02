Yapital to launch purchasing solutions via advertising media

Customers are required to use their Yapital app to scan a QR code on the advertising space - billboard, newspaper ad, flyer, or shop window, to order and pay for a product and have it delivered.

With this solution, Yapital enables merchants to generate the QR code via their Yapital account without any additional technical work involved, and can then incorporate it into their advertising material.

Once the customer has scanned the QR code and made a purchase with a single click, the merchant receives an order confirmation and payment.

In recent news, sellXed, a provider of online payment solutions, has entered into a strategic alliance with Yapital.