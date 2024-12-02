Yapital tests payment by fingerprint

Yapital is a European, cashless cross-channel payment solution operating across all channels: in-store, mobile, online and by invoice. Following online registration, the user can make payments, send and receive money with Yapital, across all channels. Yapital was established in 2011 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Otto Group. Yapital Financial AG is licensed in Luxembourg as an electronic money institution.

In recent news, Yapital has teamed up with SportScheck store to integrate Yapital’s cross-channel payment method in all 18 SportScheck stores across Germany.