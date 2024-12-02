Yapital teams up with Goodgame Studios

This European cross-channel payment solution is expected to be integrated as a new payment method before the end of 2014.

Following this integration, approximately 230 million registered gamers can pay for virtual goods in games such as Shadow Kings, Goodgame Empire and Goodgame Big Farm, by scanning a QR code with the Yapital smartphone app or through the Yapital web checkout. In addition, online gamers can access the Yapital transaction overview to view an up-to-date summary of all payments.

Goodgame Studios is a developer and publisher of mobile and browser games with around 150,000 new user registrations every day. Currently, over 10 games are available in 26 languages. The company also develops and publishes social online games and is working with approximately 7,000 publishing partners as well as 20,000 partner sites to constantly expand the gamer base.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.



In recent news, Yapital and the Douglas Group have joined forces for the expansion of mobile payment solutions across all channels.