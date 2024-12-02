Yapital provides cross-channel payment solutions for sellXed

The partnership enables owners of an online shop to integrate the cross-channel payment solution Yapital into their payment portfolio. The plug-in can be downloaded instantly, and online retailers can then add the payment experience to their online checkout system.

Consumers can then pay by scanning a QR code with their Yapital application on the smartphone or by entering the Yapital user name and password.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.

In recent news, ConCardis, a Germany-based provider of cashless transactions, has added Yapital, a European cross-channel payment system operator, to its portfolio.