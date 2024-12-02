Yapital partners with Worldline

Under the terms of the agreement, Worldline will enable the technical processing of Yapital payments via its existing card payment infrastructure.

The partnership also involves network operators and terminal manufacturers. With this collaboration, German stationary retail sector will be able to provide a payment method via smartphone. Thus, Worldline is extending its authorisation host for network operators to include Yapital, which means that the system already in place at retailers for electronic payment processing will recognise Yapital transactions.

The pilot phase will be completed in Q3 2014.

In recent news, MICROS, a US-based provider of checkout systems, has partnered with Yapital.

Also in recent news, PAY.ON, a global provider of online payment and risk management technologies, and Worldline have entered a strategic partnership to expand Worldline’s international e-payment acceptance coverage.