Yapital partners with fashion service provider Katag

Under the terms of the agreement, Yapital is set to provide 1400 retailers with their cross-channel payment method. With this solution, fashion and specialist textile retailers can select from a range of ladies, mens and childrens fashion brands, as well as home-ware accessories.

Customers scan a QR code on the website using the Yapital app on their smartphone. Once scanned, the customer confirms the purchase with one click.

In recent news, Yapital, and Wirecard, a German provider of electronic payment and risk management services, have entered into a partnership to provide cross-channel payment methods to their customers.