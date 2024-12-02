Yapital launches in WASGAU supermarkets in Germany

Consumers can use the Yapital app on their smartphone to scan a QR code displayed on the card terminal and confirm the purchase amount with a click. Around 50 of the approximately 90 WASGAU stores now provide payment by smartphone, the rest are set to follow shortly.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.

In recent news, Luxembourg-based book retailer ERNSTER - l`esprit livre and Yapital have unveiled the ‘Scan2Order’ feature.